* Woodside LNG output near capacity, no room to bump up supplies

* Any cut in Russia gas to Europe would curb LNG flow to Asia

* Woodside has no plan to sell stake in Greater Sunrise project

By Meeyoung Cho

GOYANG, South Korea, March 25 Australia's Woodside Petroleum has little room to boost its liquefied natural gas (LNG) output and would be unable to pump more fuel to cover a shortage if Russia cuts gas supply to Europe over the Ukraine crisis, its head said on Tuesday.

Any disruption of Russian gas through Ukraine would tighten global LNG markets further, and most likely the first impact would be on cargoes coming to Asia from Europe, Woodside Chief Executive Peter Coleman told Reuters in an interview.

"If supplies to Ukraine are cut, which I really think is the big issue, then some of those cargoes may stay in Europe and not be redirected into Asia," Coleman said.

In that case, Woodside would not be able to increase its output - and has no capacity offline for maintenance that could be restarted - to ship more LNG to customers in Japan, South Korea and elsewhere in Asia.

"The reality is we are already putting as much supply as we can to the market place," Coleman said.

The escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine has raised concerns over supplies to Europe, which relies on Russia for about one-third of its gas consumption. A halt in supplies would see utilities looking for other sources, including LNG.

Still, there may not be much impact on the market unless there is a hardening of U.S. or European sanctions on Russia or tougher counter-sanctions from Russia directed back at the West.

"If the sanctions continue to increase though, then that concerns me," said Coleman, who is visiting South Korea for an international gas conference this week.

Europe ships super-chilled gas to Asia as well as Latin America, and any disruption to those supplies would hit at a time when the LNG market is already tight due to rising demand in those two markets.

Analysts said last week that a brief Russian gas supply cut to Ukraine looks increasingly likely after Ukraine's failure to pay Moscow its latest gas bill in full but it would probably be short-lived.

Any such disruption to Ukraine gas transit this spring that lasted as long as two months would mean that countries such as Turkey and Greece would require an additional 2 million tonnes of LNG to meet demand, said analysts with oil and gas consultancy Wood Mackenzie on Monday.

Gas prices in southern Europe would rise most acutely in the event of a disruption as they would have to compete with Asian markets for LNG supplies, said Wood Mackenzie analysts.

LNG prices in Asia LNG-AS are currently running around $18 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), about $2 less than a peak of $20.50/mmBtu hit in February.

On its Greater Sunrise offshore project in the Timor Sea between East Timor and Australia, Coleman said the company is still waiting for an agreement between the two nations' governments over revenue sharing.

Once there is an agreement then development options can be discussed, he said.

A joint venture led by Woodside wants to develop the gas field using floating LNG technology, while the East Timor government wants an onshore development that will create much-needed jobs.

Woodside has already invested several hundreds of millions of dollars in drilling exploration at Sunrise and some analysts doubt it will spend more.

Coleman said, though, that Woodside remained committed to developing Greater Sunrise and no plans to sell its stake.

(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Tom Hogue)