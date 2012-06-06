* Gazprom says all 3 phases of Shtokman likely LNG
* Decision based on supply-demand in Europe
(Adds detail, background)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 The world's top gas
producer, Gazprom, said on Wednesday there is a "good
chance" that all three phases of its Shtokman gas field will be
developed into liquefied natural gas (LNG).
"Our decision to switch to 100 percent LNG is a reflection
of the supply-demand balance in Europe," Alexander Medvedev,
deputy chairman of the company's management committee, told
reporters at a global gas conference in Kuala Lumpur.
The Shtokman development, which is a partnership between the
Russian gas giant, Norway's Statoil and France's Total
, has repeatedly been delayed on disagreements over
investment volumes.
Total owns 25 percent, Statoil 24 percent and Gazprom the
remainder of Shtokman, one of the world's largest gas fields
with reserves of 3.7 trillion cubic meters located 550
kilometres (340 miles) offshore in the freezing waters of the
Barents Sea.
Last month, Gazprom's chief executive said it was seeking
new partners for the Shtokman gas project, and Medvedev said
talks with potential partners are continuing, though he would
not specify who is under consideration.
When asked if Total and Statoil would remain partners in the
development, he said: "They have a chance".
"I do hope that in a very short time a new business model
and a new project structure could show up which will allow us
not to lose experience accumulated in the previous period,"
Medvedev said.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Joseph Radford)