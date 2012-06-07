KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Thursday that it is scouring the world for gas development opportunities and is convinced that as oil reserves dwindle Asian gas prices will no longer be linked to an oil benchmark.

"Demand is increasing, however there is more opportunity to find more gas all around the world," Kangsoo Choo, president and CEO, Korea Gas Corporation said at a global gas conference in Kuala Lumpur.

"There are no limits-- wherever there is gas, we will go," Choo said.

Choo also said that gas prices will no longer be linked to an oil benchmark, as they are currently in much of Asia, but declined to specify when the two prices would diverge. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)