KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS)
said on Thursday that it is scouring the world for
gas development opportunities and is convinced that as oil
reserves dwindle Asian gas prices will no longer be linked to an
oil benchmark.
"Demand is increasing, however there is more opportunity to
find more gas all around the world," Kangsoo Choo, president and
CEO, Korea Gas Corporation said at a global gas conference in
Kuala Lumpur.
"There are no limits-- wherever there is gas, we will go,"
Choo said.
Choo also said that gas prices will no longer be linked to
an oil benchmark, as they are currently in much of Asia, but
declined to specify when the two prices would diverge.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)