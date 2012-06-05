(Corrects ringgit and dollar units in paragraph 5 of June 4
story to billion from million)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 Malaysia's state oil firm
Petronas has approved plans to build a floating
liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant offshore Malaysia and aims to
bring it online in 2015, which, if it were successful, would
make it the first such plant in the world.
Petronas' main competitor in the race to bring the first
floating LNG plant online is oil major Royal Dutch Shell
which approved its Prelude LNG floating plant last year
and has said it intends to bring the plant online by 2017.
The floating LNG plant will allow Petronas to drill and ship
gas from fields that were either too small or too remote to be
profitable previously, CEO Shamsul Azhar Abbas said at a gas
industry gathering in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.
"This is an example where advancement of technology has made
it economically feasible to monetise stranded gas in small and
scattered conventional fields," Shamsul said of the project.
Petronas is facing diminishing oil and gas reserves in
Malaysia and plans to spend 300 billion ringgit ( $93.79
billion)over the next five years to step up its deep-water
exploration activities as well as re-exploring marginal fields.
In 2011, Malaysia was the world's second largest exporter of
LNG, according to Petronas and the world's 15th largest gas
producer. But declining reserves in Malaysia are forcing the
country to import the fuel as well.
Malaysia's first LNG import terminal in Melaka, Malaysia, is
due to start up in July 2012.
"The intent is to prepare for the impending shortfall of
supply in peninsular Malaysia. We are also assessing the
feasibility of constructing a second LNG re-gasification
terminal," Shamsul said.
The second terminal would be in southern Johor, and a third
terminal in Lahad Datu in east Malaysia is set to be
commissioned in 2015, he added.
($1 = 3.1985 Malaysian ringgits)
