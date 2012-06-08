* Total CEO says market well supplied
* Royal Dutch Shell CEO sees oil prices falling further in
H2
* Algerian Oil Minister says market able to cope with drop
in Iran supply
By Florence Tan and Rebekah Kebede
KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 The global oil market is
well supplied and can cope with the loss of Iranian crude to
Western sanctions, oil officials and executives, including the
heads of Total and Royal Dutch Shell, said
this week.
An increase in global crude supplies and falling crude
prices have helped cushion the impact of sanctions targeting
Iran's controversial nuclear programme.
"The market is well supplied. There is no shortage," the
head of French oil firm Total said at a conference in
Malaysia when asked if he was concerned about the loss of
Iranian supply on the oil market.
Total's Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie added that
Brent crude prices had seen "a very important decrease."
Brent crude was trading just under $99 per barrel on
Friday after dropping to a 16-month low below $96 a barrel
earlier this week.
Troubles in the euro zone have overshadowed the tensions
between the West and Iran, OPEC's second-largest oil producer,
after Brent prices hit a record high of $128 a barrel in March.
Speaking at the same conference, Royal Dutch Shell
CEO Peter Voser said oil prices will weaken further in the
second half of this year as demand reacts to a slowing global
economy, while international political tensions were fading.
"Global demand is softening, we have got recessionary
elements in Europe, a small slowdown in Asia Pacific," Voser
told Reuters in an interview earlier this week.
"At the same time, some of the geopolitical elements of price
volatility over the past few months have kind of receded, and
therefore we see a softening of prices which I expect to go well
into the second half of this year."
MORE SUPPLY
Ahead of a meeting of the Organisation of Oil Exporting
Countries (OPEC) next week, Algerian Oil Minister Youcef Yousfi
also said the market could cope with a drop in Iranian supply.
"Yes, there is enough oil in the market," the minister said
when asked whether there is sufficient crude to offset the
impact of Western sanctions on Iranian exports.
An increase in global crude supplies and falling prices put
the market in a better position, said Daniel Yergin, IHS CERA
chairman and author of the pulitzer winning work "The Prize: The
Epic Quest for Oil, Money, & Power".
"This is a very powerful flotilla of sanctions that are
heading towards Iran, it's never been this powerful," he said.
"What makes a big difference is that there is alternative oil
in the market. There is a very concerted effort to ensure that
alternative supply that will come into the market to enable the
sanctions to work."
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has boosted output to the
highest level in decades to cool global oil prices and cover any
supply disruption.
Increased U.S. supplies have made more oil available to the
world's top consumer, cutting its import needs, and more supply
was also coming from Iraq as international oil companies develop
giant fields there and from Libya as the country recovers from
civil war, he added.
ASIA CUTS IRAN IMPORTS
China, Japan, India and South Korea have already cut their
imports by about a fifth from the 1.45 million barrels per day
(bpd) they were buying a year ago as they prepare for the U.S.
financial sanctions to come into effect.
The United States will announce a new list of countries that
will receive exceptions from sanctions as soon as early next
week, a government official had said, although it may withhold
waivers for China and Singapore.
Time is running out for Asian buyers to come up with ways to
keep imports flowing without falling foul of the toughest
Western sanctions to date against Tehran's oil trade. Solutions
have proved elusive so far.
Malaysia's Petronas, one of the smaller Iranian crude
buyers, is buying alternative grades from West Africa and other
Gulf suppliers. ž
"We've got our sources. As long as we can get the right
quality, the right type of oil for our refineries we're okay,"
said Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, Petronas's chief operating
officer and executive vice president of downstream.
Petronas stopped importing some 50,000-60,000 barrels per
day of Iranian crude for its Malacca refinery and the
majority-owned Engen refinery in South Africa in April, company
officials had said.