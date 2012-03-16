March 16 LNG carrier operator GasLog Ltd
said it expects to offer 23.5 million shares in its initial
public offering priced between $16 to $18 apiece.
The Monaco-based company had filed with U.S. regulators in
January for an IPO of up to $350 million.
At the midpoint of the expected price range, the midstream
gas company will raise about $400 million from the offering.
GasLog, which currently operates 14 LNG carriers, will use
the proceeds from the IPO to make the remaining installment
payments on its eight new LNG carrier construction contracts.
Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and UBS are lead
underwriters to the offering.
The company's shares have been approved for listing on the
New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GLOG."