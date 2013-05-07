UPDATE 2-Michael Kors slumps on weak forecast; to shut over 100 stores
* Q4 same store sales fall 14.1 pct vs est of 13.4 pct decline
MADRID May 7 Spain's Gas Natural Fenosa will start receiving liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Cheniere Energy's plant in Louisiana in the second quarter of 2016, about a year ahead of schedule, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
CEO Rafael Villaseca said Gas Natural, with a contract to receive up to 5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of LNG from Cheniere's Sabine Pass project over 20 years, had expected deliveries to begin in the third quarter of 2017.
But with the export plant on the Gulf of Mexico running ahead of schedule, the Spanish firm has agreed to start taking 3 bcm of LNG ahead of time.
"We're bringing forward by more than a year the purchase of 3 bcm under the same conditions," Villaseca said on a conference call.
Booming natural gas output from U.S. shale deposits has unlocked plentiful, cheap gas that producers want to liquefy for export to higher paying markets overseas.
Cheniere has said it could start selling spot LNG from Sabine Pass as early as late 2015, setting the stage to export 2 million tonnes per annum (mpta) of U.S. supplies to global markets.
The Houston-based company has firm supply deals with South Korea's state-owned gas buyer KOGAS, Britain's BG Group, India's GAIL as well as Gas Natural.
Gas Natural posted a forecast-beating 1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, with strength from its international natural gas and liquefied natural gas businesses offseting weakness in its recession-hit domestic market.
* Q4 same store sales fall 14.1 pct vs est of 13.4 pct decline
* Palladium heads for first monthly decline since December * Silver falls after hitting one-month high on Tuesday (Recasts, updates prices) By Maytaal Angel LONDON, May 31 Gold edged higher on Wednesday as the dollar dipped and simmering geopolitical tensions lent support, though the metal was heading for its first monthly drop since December amid an increased chance of a U.S. interest rate rise next month. The dollar dipped versus a currency basket, with sterli