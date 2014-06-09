MADRID, June 9 Spanish utility Gas Natural said on Monday it had agreed to sell its telecommunications affiliate to private equity firm Cinven for 510 million euros ($694.4 million).

Gas Natural will book capital gains of around 250 million euros, before tax, from the sale of Gas Natural Fenosa Telecomunicaciones (GNFT), the Spanish group said.

