MADRID Nov 2 Spanish energy group Gas Natural is expected to announce a 10 percent rise in core earnings (EBITDA) for the first nine months of the year, mainly thanks to the contribution of its Chilean electricity unit CGE.

Results due on Wednesday are also expected to show an 11.2 percent decline in net profit, after extraordinary gains booked on the sale of its telecoms business this time last year, according to a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The company holds a conference call at 0900 GMT, and analysts will be listening out for hints of a new strategic plan expected to be announced this month, although some analysts now see it postponed.

"An updated strategic plan will probably be presented in the first quarter of 2016, so there may be little news in the conference call," RBC Capital Markets said in a note to clients.

"That said, we believe one of the key tasks facing Gas Natural is convincing investors that the risks in the gas procurement and supply business are manageable given lower Liquid Natural Gas spreads between Asia and Europe/US. At this stage, the jury is out, and we prefer to remain neutrally weighted," the brokerage added.

Following are analysts' forecasts calculated on the basis of simple averages, in billions of euros.

9-mo 2015E 9-mo 2014 Pct change Range EBITDA 3.98 3.61 +10.5 3.95-4.01 Net profit 1.10 1.24 -11.2 1.07-1.14 Contributors: Exane BNP, Beka Finance, BPI, RBC Capital Markets, Sabadell and Mirabaud. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Mark Potter)