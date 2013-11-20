BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC Filing
Nov 20 Gas Natural Inc : * Reports 2013 third quarter results * Q3 loss per share $0.10 * Qtrly operating revenues $13.0 million versus $10.5 million * Says total throughput volume was up 9.6% in third quarter
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at March 31, 2017 of $120.9 billion and total assets of $160.5 billion
* David Sokol reports 13.8 percent passive stake in Access National Corp as on April 1, 2017 - sec filing