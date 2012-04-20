BARCELONA, April 20 Gas Natural expects
to reach an agreement with Algerian state-owned gas firm
Sonatrach to buy a stake in the Algeria-Spain Medgaz pipeline,
the Spanish utility's chief executive said on Friday.
"Negotiations are progressing and we're confident of
reaching an agreement," Chief Executive Rafael Villaseca said.
Villaseca reiterated Gas Natural's earning targets for 2012
but said the company may study "updating" its targets for 2014.
Gas Natural is targeting earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 5.0 billion euros
($6.6 billion) in 2012 and net profit of about 1.5 billion
euros, but some analysts have put the target into question given
regulatory changes and a difficult operating environment.
($1 = 0.7609 euros)
