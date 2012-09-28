BRIEF-NRG Metals to acquire Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project adjacent to Lithium Production
* Nrg metals agreement to acquire the hombre muerto north lithium project adjacent to lithium production
Sept 28 Gas Natural BAN SA : * Moody's downgrades Gas Natural BAN s.a. to b3/baa1.ar; changes outlook to
June 5 India's ICICI Bank Ltd said on Monday its board had approved the sale of a part of its stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd in an initial public offering.