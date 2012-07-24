* Gas Natural H1 core profit 2.6 bln eur vs forecast 2.4 bln

* International gas business compensates for weak Spain

* Enagas H1 core profit 186 mln eur vs forecast 182 mln (Adds details, background)

MADRID, July 24 Spanish utility Gas Natural Fenosa posted a forecast-beating 7.3 percent rise in first-half core profit on Tuesday as growth in its international gas supply business offset declines in electricity generation at home.

Spanish energy companies are battling weak domestic demand against a backdrop of recession, sky-high unemployment and investor uncertainty over a pending government reform of the power sector that is likely to include new taxes.

Gas Natural and its rivals Iberdrola and Endesa have warned the ruling conservative People's Party that the reform could wipe out their profits in Spain.

The group's underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 2.6 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in the first half to June from a year ago, topping analyst forecasts for between 2.4 and 2.5 billion.

Net profit at the Barcelona-based firm fell 6.7 percent to 767 million euros, hit by lower one-time gains, while net debt totaled 16.9 billion euros at June 30.

Meanwhile, Spanish gas grid operator Enagas posted a 7 percent rise in first-half net profit to 186 million euros, thanks to cost controls and the consolidation of the Gaviota gas storage facility and Altamira regasification plant.

Enagas, which is paid by the Spanish state for the assets it connects to the grid and is less exposed to the pending energy reform, posted underlying earnings of 449 million euros, up 8.2 percent from a year earlier.

The government is expected to present its energy overhaul, aimed at ending a 24 billion euro tariff deficit created after years of selling power below costs, before parliament breaks in August.

($1 = 0.8253 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day and Mark Potter)