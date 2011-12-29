LONDON Dec 29 ICE gasoil futures' crack
rose to a two-week high on Thursday due to worries that
cash-strapped Swiss refiner Petroplus might be forced
to shut refineries amid low levels of fuel stocks in Europe.
ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R, or premium to Brent crude
futures, hit an intraday high of $16.22 a barrel, the highest
level since Dec. 16, according to Reuters data. By 1301 GMT, the
crack was at $16.13 a barrel.
"The expectation of a potential shutdown of Petroplus'
refineries can already be seen in light and middle distillate
cracks," JBC Energy said in a note.
Petroplus, the largest independent refiner in Europe, said
on Tuesday its lenders had frozen a credit facility of about $1
billion on which the company relied to buy crude oil.
Standard & Poor's on Thursday downgraded its long-term
corporate credit rating to CCC+ from B.
"If the Petroplus system shuts down, the European
distillates premiums have in our opinion more room for
improvement," Petromatrix's Olivier Jakob said in a note.
"Europe will have to increase its imports of diesel from
India and the U.S. Gulf ... To maintain the import economics of
diesel to Europe, the European distillate physical premiums will
have to be priced high enough."
(Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Ikuko Kurahone and Jane
Baird)