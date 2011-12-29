LONDON Dec 29 ICE gasoil futures' crack rose to a two-week high on Thursday due to worries that cash-strapped Swiss refiner Petroplus might be forced to shut refineries amid low levels of fuel stocks in Europe.

ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R, or premium to Brent crude futures, hit an intraday high of $16.22 a barrel, the highest level since Dec. 16, according to Reuters data. By 1301 GMT, the crack was at $16.13 a barrel.

"The expectation of a potential shutdown of Petroplus' refineries can already be seen in light and middle distillate cracks," JBC Energy said in a note.

Petroplus, the largest independent refiner in Europe, said on Tuesday its lenders had frozen a credit facility of about $1 billion on which the company relied to buy crude oil.

Standard & Poor's on Thursday downgraded its long-term corporate credit rating to CCC+ from B.

"If the Petroplus system shuts down, the European distillates premiums have in our opinion more room for improvement," Petromatrix's Olivier Jakob said in a note.

"Europe will have to increase its imports of diesel from India and the U.S. Gulf ... To maintain the import economics of diesel to Europe, the European distillate physical premiums will have to be priced high enough." (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Ikuko Kurahone and Jane Baird)