* Gasoil margin rises to two-week high
* Europe will become more dependent on imports
* Other regional refiners could see benefits
LONDON, Dec 29 The ICE gasoil future crack
may strengthen further after rising to a two-week high on
Thursday on worries that cash-strapped Swiss refiner Petroplus
might be forced to shut refineries at a time of low
European fuel stocks, traders and analysts said on Thursday.
ICE gasoil's crack , or premium to Brent crude
futures, hit an intraday high of $16.47 a barrel, the highest
level since Dec. 12, according to Reuters data. By 1658 GMT, the
crack was at $16.34 a barrel.
"The expectation of a potential shutdown of Petroplus'
refineries can already be seen in light and middle distillate
cracks," JBC Energy said in a note.
Analysts and traders said that middle distillates could drag
the oil complex higher if Petroplus reduces output and winter
demand continues while inventory levels are low.
"Heating oil is still the oil commodity to watch.
Distillates (in the United States) are about 21 million below
last year and 3 million below the five-year average," said
Dominick Chirichella, a senior partner at Energy Management
Institute.
"This, coupled with low gasoil stocks in ARA and a lot of
winter still left, could be the oil price driver over the next
month or so."
Lenders to Petroplus, the largest independent refiner in
Europe, froze a credit facility of about $1 billion on which the
company relied to buy crude oil.
Worries about its ability to get financing prompted Standard
and Poor's and Moody's to cut the company's credit ratings on
Thursday.
"If the Petroplus system shuts down, the European
distillates premiums have in our opinion more room for
improvement," Petromatrix's Olivier Jakob said in a note.
"Europe will have to increase its imports of diesel from
India and the U.S. Gulf ... To maintain the import economics of
diesel to Europe, the European distillate physical premiums will
have to be priced high enough," he added.
TURNING TO IMPORTS
Alan Gelder, Wood Mackenzie's head of Oils Research, agreed,
noting Europe would have to seek significant imports to balance
the lost refining capacity if the company is forced to close its
five refineries.
"(A closure) is not going to change the global refinery
picture, but it will strengthen European diesel cracks in the
short term and other fuel prices as buyers find alternative
sources of supply," Gelder said.
"The biggest impact would be additional diesel imports.
Their (Petroplus') 2010 output of diesel and gasoil was around
260,000 barrels per day, so this would be added to the
approximately 600,000 bpd that is already imported into the EU."
He added that a closure of Petroplus facilities in inland
locations such as in Switzerland or France would help other
regional refiners such as Exxon Mobil and Total
.
European inventories fell this week, with data from Dutch
analyst Pieter Kulsen showing gasoil stocks down at 2.022
million tonnes. This is the lowest since Nov. 11 and is below a
year-to-date average of around 2.483 million tonnes, based on
Reuters calculations.
Stockpiles are well below the levels seen at the same time
last year of 2.858 million tonnes, with oil firms having little
incentive to store products in a market structure known as
backwardation in which the front month trades above other
futures.
Other analysts have warned, however, against a bullish
gasoil outlook after weekly stocks data on Thursday from the
Energy Information Administration showed an unexpected build in
U.S. distillate inventories.
"The ability of distillate stocks to increase in light of
the winter demand season and the low run-rate signals difficulty
ahead for the bulls in this market," said John Kilduff, partner
at Again Capital LLC in New York.
Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel,
rose by 1.21 million barrels, compared with expectations for a
500,000 barrel draw.