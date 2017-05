LONDON Aug 11 Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for August nearly doubled from the previous month to 3,128 lots, or 312,800 tonnes, according to data from the InterContinental Exchange on Thursday.

The contract expired at $383 a tonne, down from $420.75 a tonne at July's expiry, when deliveries reached 1,634 lots. (Reporting by Ron Bousso)