BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
(Corrects tonnes figure in lede to 67,200, not 672,000 tonnes)
Sept 12 Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for September plummeted to 672 lots, or 67,200 tonnes, the lowest since February 2015, according to data from the InterContinental Exchange on Monday.
The contract expired at $405 a tonne, up from $383 a tonne at August's expiry, when deliveries reached 3,128 lots. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.