(Corrects tonnes figure in lede to 67,200, not 672,000 tonnes)

Sept 12 Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for September plummeted to 672 lots, or 67,200 tonnes, the lowest since February 2015, according to data from the InterContinental Exchange on Monday.

The contract expired at $405 a tonne, up from $383 a tonne at August's expiry, when deliveries reached 3,128 lots. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)