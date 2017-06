SINGAPORE, July 17 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd has issued an import tender to buy vacuum gasoil (VGO) for the first time, a company source said on Tuesday.

The company is seeking 10,000 tonnes VGO, for loading over to Sept. 1-15 to Mumbai. The tender closes on July 23 and remains valid till July 25, according to tender document seen by Reuters. (Reporting By Lee Yen Nee and Nidhi Verma; editing by Keiron Henderson)