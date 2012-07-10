SINGAPORE, July 10 Indonesian imports of diesel
in July and August are set to fall by up to 30 percent from June
as mining demand remains weak and with industrial usage expected
to drop during the Muslim fasting month, traders said on
Tuesday.
Indonesia, which uses diesel in mining, transport and
industry, is expected to import about 2.5-3 million barrels of
the fuel in each of those two months, the traders said, down
from an estimated 3-3.5 million in June and 3.5-4 million in
May.
Demand from mining companies in Southeast Asia's top diesel
buyer has faded since late May following a decrease in coal
prices and after an export tax was levied on 21 metal ores and
concentrates.
"Higher oil prices usually boost demand for coal, so since
oil prices have dropped, demand for coal has decreased too,"
said a Singapore-based middle distillates trader familiar with
the Indonesian market.
Oil prices have declined about 17 percent since the
start of May on worries about slowing global growth in the wake
of a raft of dreary economic data.
Industrial appetite for diesel will ease as plants start to
close two weeks before the first Eid al-Fitr, the great feast
that finishes the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and remain shut
for a week after the festivities, the traders said.
But gasoline demand is expected to rise nearly 10 percent to
9.5 million barrels in August from July as people travel for
Ramadan, the traders added. Ramadan begins July 20.
They warned that supplies could be tight, however, as they
are doubtful a facility set up by Taiwan's CPC to produce up to
180,000 tonnes of automobile fuel a month will be able to start
output in August.
"CPC is unlikely to start that soon, so I am expecting
supplies to be fairly tight in the month of August," one trader
said.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Seng Li Peng)