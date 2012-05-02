SINGAPORE May 2 Taiwan's CPC is offering diesel with a 1.0 percent sulphur content for the first time, traders said on Wednesday.

The refiner is offering 250,000-300,000 barrels of the diesel grade for June lifting in a tender closing on May 3.

Bids are to stay valid until May 4.

The tender also includes 55,000-90,000 barrels of diesel with a 2.0 percent sulphur content, which CPC regularly sells. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)