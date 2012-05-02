(Adds details)

SINGAPORE May 2 Taiwan's CPC has offered gasoil with one percent sulphur content for the first time, ahead of a refinery unit maintenance, traders said on Wednesday.

The refiner has offered 250,000-300,000 barrels of the high sulphur gasoil grade for June lifting in a tender closing on May 3. Bids will be valid until May 4.

The tender also includes 10,000 tonnes or about 74,500 barrels of gasoil with 2 percent sulphur content, which CPC regularly sells.

The rare 1 percent sulphur gasoil cargo was offered as the company plans to shut a 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) hydrotreater for maintenance at its 300,000 bpd Talin refinery in June, one of the sources said.

Hydrotreater is used to remove sulphur from high sulphur gasoil to make it a more environmentally friendly transport fuel.

During the shutdown, CPC plans to skip exports of the low sulphur diesel, the source added.

The hydrotreater was added to the refinery in late 2010 for the production of 10 ppm and 500 ppm sulphur diesel, in line with Taiwan's switch to Euro-IV compliant fuel in July 2011.

CPC is aiming to shut three crude distillation units for maintenance between August and November, industry sources said earlier.

The Taiwan-owned firm operates two other refineries apart from Talin, a 220,000 bpd plant in Kaohsiung and a 200,000 bpd refinery in Taoyuan. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)