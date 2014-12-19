NEW YORK Dec 19 Motorists took to U.S. roads and highways in record numbers in October, fueling the fastest rise in miles driven since 2006, according to data released on Friday by the Federal Highway Administration.

Drivers logged 264.2 billion vehicle miles in October, the most ever for that month and a 2.6 percent increase over October 2013, according to the agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The data adds to signs the steep tumble in U.S. gasoline prices, coupled with a growing economy, is spurring a rapid pick-up in U.S. fuel demand.

Although most analysts had predicted gasoline demand would remain flat for 2015, the increase in U.S. highway traffic could help put a floor on falling global oil prices. U.S. drivers consume nearly one-tenth of the world's oil.

At the current pace, 2014 will rank among the top three busiest years on U.S. roads and highways, following only 2004 and 2005. U.S. pump prices fell from around $3.80 a gallon this summer to around $3.20 in October, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data. They have since fallen to $2.60.

Pent-up demand for new cars, coupled with low-interest loans and cheap gas, has triggered a U.S. driving renaissance, said Robert Sinclair, a spokesman AAA, the nation's largest motorist organization.

"The numbers don't surprise me," Sinclair said Friday. "The poor economy kept people from buying cars, and now we are seeing a real surge in car sales, particularly in SUVs and trucks. Americans tend to have a pretty short memory when it comes to gas prices."

AAA on Tuesday forecast that 4.2 percent more Americans would drive during the year-end holiday season, compared with a 1 percent increase in air travel.

To be sure, even as Americans log more miles, they are consuming less fuel due to rising vehicle efficiency standards.

National fuel consumption has fallen 3.7 percent since 2010 and the EIA forecast last week that it will dip a 0.3 percent next year to 8.86 million barrels per day. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Jonathan Leff and Tom Brown)