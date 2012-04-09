HOUSTON, April 9 Gasoline climbed 6 cents a gallon in the Los Angeles spot market on Monday as Chevron Corp planned to overhaul a coking unit later this month at its 273,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in El Segundo, California, traders said.

A Chevron spokesman was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.

A coking unit increases the amount of refinable material from a barrel of oil and turns residual crude into petroleum coke, a coal substitute.