IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS
HOUSTON, April 9 Gasoline climbed 6 cents a gallon in the Los Angeles spot market on Monday as Chevron Corp planned to overhaul a coking unit later this month at its 273,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in El Segundo, California, traders said.
A Chevron spokesman was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.
A coking unit increases the amount of refinable material from a barrel of oil and turns residual crude into petroleum coke, a coal substitute.
ASTANA, June 10 There is no evidence a pact by global oil producers to curb output needs to be adjusted, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday, describing the recent weakness in crude prices as an overreaction to statistical glitches.