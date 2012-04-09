HOUSTON, April 9 Gasoline climbed 6 cents a gallon in the Los Angeles spot market on Monday as Chevron Corp plans to overhaul a coking unit this month at its 273,000-barrels-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in El Segundo, California, traders said.

Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standards sold at a 3-cent discount, up from a previous finish at 9 cents under NYMEX May RBOB gasoline.

A Chevron spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

"The facility regularly conducts routine maintenance on various pieces of equipment within the refinery and, as a matter of practice we generally do not discuss any details about the day-to-day operations of the facility," Chevron spokesman Rod Spackman said.

The coker overhaul is expected to begin in the last full week of April and continue for about four weeks, traders said.

A coking unit increases the amount of refinable material from a barrel of oil and turns residual crude into petroleum coke, a coal substitute.