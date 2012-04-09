HOUSTON, April 9 April-delivery CARBOB gasoline climbed 6 cents a gallon in the Los Angeles spot market on Monday as Chevron Corp plans to overhaul a coking unit this month at its 273,000-barrels-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in El Segundo, California, traders said.

L.A. CARBOB sold at a 3-cent discount, up from a finish on Thursday at 9 cents under NYMEX May RBOB gasoline.

A Chevron spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

"The facility regularly conducts routine maintenance on various pieces of equipment within the refinery and, as a matter of practice, we generally do not discuss any details about the day-to-day operations of the facility," Chevron spokesman Rod Spackman said.

The coker overhaul is expected to begin in the last full week of April and continue for about four weeks, traders said.

A coking unit increases the amount of refinable material from a barrel of oil and turns residual crude into petroleum coke, a coal substitute.

CARBOB trading on Monday will be delivered in about 10 days, close the end of the contract period for April and the start of the Chevron work.

May-delivery CARBOB also sold in L.A. at a 3-cent discount to its NYMEX benchmark, June RBOB gasoline.

April CARBOB sold in the San Francisco Bay spot market at 3 cents below the L.A. price.

CARB diesel, designed by California regulators to reduce pollution in the state's major metropolitan areas, for April delivery was valued between 9 cents and 12 cents over May NYMEX heating oil in Los Angeles.

April EPA-grade diesel, which is used outside California's cities, was discounted a penny from CARB diesel in L.A.

Jet fuel was a half-cent stronger at 15 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil in L.A.

Portland, Oregon, market diesel was in a bid-offer spread at 42 cents/44 cents a gallon over May NYMEX heating oil.