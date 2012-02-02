LONDON Feb 2 Refinery outages in the U.S.
and Europe and lower U.S. crude prices will support U.S.
gasoline refining margins and enable traders to profit from
rising U.S. gasoline futures, said Seth Kleinman, global head of
energy strategy at Citi.
"U.S. gasoline looks fantastic - it is heading for an epic
summer," said Kleinman, speaking at the ETF Securities
Investment Conference in London on Thursday. "Structurally it
will be very supportive for the entire oil market."
He said going long gasoline futures and short U.S. crude
looked like one of the best trades right now.
Kleinman said Citi has liked summer gasoline since November
2011 due to the closure of three refiners on the U.S. East
Coast.
"The loss of Petroplus capacity, along with the
shut down of Hovensa, only makes the bullish case for summer
RBOB more compelling," he said.
Petroplus, Europe's largest indepdendent refinery by
capacity, is filing for insolvency and has already closed three
of its five refineries. Hovensa plans to close its St. Croix
refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands in mid-February.
Kleinman said Valero had also indicated it might
shut its Aruba refinery.
"These are all big refineries - Hovensa was one of the
biggest in the world. The U.S is not going to be well supplied
into the East Coast for gasoline."
New York RBOB gasoline futures were trading at about
$2.87 a gallon at 1451 GMT, having trended steadily upwards
since late December.
Benchmark Eurobob gasoline in Europe has also been supported
by refinery closures as the United States is structurally short
of gasoline and relies on imports from Europe to fill the gap.
Eurobob barge prices are currently just shy of $1,000 a
tonne fob ARA, whilst premium unleaded is trading at about
$1,018 a tonne fob ARA.
The gasoline refining margin, or crack, which gives an
indication of the profitability of refining one barrel of
gasoline, rallied to over $10 a barrel last Friday after traders
expressed fears of a shutdown at the ConocoPhillips Bayway
refinery.
WTI/BRENT SPREAD
Kleinman expects the spread between U.S. crude and
Brent to blow back out towards $20 a barrel again as
U.S. crude prices come under pressure due to stock builds.
The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday
that stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for the
New York Mercantile Exchange's oil futures contract rose by 1.48
million barrels to 30.12 million barrels week-on-week.
This has pushed the spread between the two contracts out to
some $15 a barrel already.
Kleinman said a lot of crude is going into Cushing in
anticipation of a reversal in the flow of the Seaway pipeline,
which will take oil away from Cushing to the Gulf Coast.
"That's why you're seeing big builds there - we expect that
to continue for the next few months and it will accelerate as
refineries go into maintenance," he said.
U.S. crude is also coming under pressure from production
growth in North Dakota with the use of shale gas technology now
being applied to oil extraction.
"What is going on there will change the world - it's the
death of the peak oil hypothesis," Kleinman said. "The same
companies that destroyed the natural gas market are now rolling
into the oil market."
On the natural gas side, Kleinman was sceptical that
recently announced output cuts by Chesapeake will help the U.S.
natural gas price recover from its current $2.385 per
million British thermal units.
"We came out of the 2010-2011 winter, which was extremely
cold, with record inventories," he said. "It's now incredibly
mild in the U.S. at the moment - people are wearing T-shirts in
New York. We need to see a massive pull back in production if
storage is not to be tested to absolute capacity."