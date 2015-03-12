NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. motorists took to the
roads in record numbers in December, capping the fastest annual
increase in miles driven for a decade, federal data showed on
Thursday, a surge that analysts attribute to cheap gasoline and
uptick in car sales.
Motorists drove an estimated 251.4 billion miles in
December, up 5 percent from last year and the most miles ever
for the month, according to data released Thursday by the
Federal Highway Administration. It was the 10th consecutive
month of year-to-year growth and the fastest rate for any month
since 2001.
Overall, motorists drove nearly 3.02 trillion miles on U.S.
roads in 2014, the highest number since 2007 and the
second-highest since data collection began 79 years ago, the
federal data showed. Miles driven rose by 1.7 percent for the
year, the biggest growth rate since 2004.
The data helps explain the large 4.4 percent increase in
U.S. gasoline consumption in December to 9.3 million barrels per
day, the highest since the U.S. Energy Information
Administration began reporting the number is 1945.
"Two things come to mind: huge numbers in new vehicle sales
in November and December and much lower gas prices," said Robert
Sinclair, spokesman for AAA, which predicted that December's
holiday season would be record breaking.
He noted that vehicle sales for the November and December
were the highest in history for the two months, with nearly 3
million vehicles sold.
"People with new cars like to drive them," he said.
A mild start to the winter this year also boosted traffic,
following last year's historic snowfalls, analysts said.
U.S. gasoline prices have fallen with global oil prices,
sinking to roughly $2.50 a gallon in December, much cheaper than
the previous year. U.S. gasoline prices were $2.44 a gallon on
average Thursday, a discount of more than dollar a gallon from
last year.
Sinclair said the savings are expected to continue
throughout the year and that he expects the surge in motorist
volume to continue.
Americans' driving habits are a closely watched indicator
for oil traders since U.S. gasoline use accounts for about
one-tenth of global oil demand.
"If gasoline prices fall even further, we could be in for
brisk summer at the pump," said Patrick DeHaan, a senior
petroleum analyst with GasBuddy.com.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw and Robert Gibbons; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)