By Jarrett Renshaw
| NEW YORK, July 30
NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. refiners like Valero
Energy Corp are running plants at full tilt, squeezing
the remaining dollars from stronger-than-expected surge in
gasoline demand before the busy summer season is replaced by the
chill of winter, executives said on Thursday.
A growing economy combined with low gasoline prices has
drawn U.S. motorists back to the roads in record numbers. Recent
weekly U.S. government data showed finished motor gasoline
demand at its highest level since records were available in
1991.
The strong demand has prompted refiners to produce
higher-than-normal volumes of gasoline. They have also enjoyed
bumper margins while crude has remained cheap.
Refiners such as Valero, Marathon Petroleum Corp and
CVR Refining said they expect demand to remain strong
for the rest of the summer, even extending into the fall and
winter months if the pump prices remain low and the economy
continues to grow.
"We're certainly running our gas-producing units at max
utilization," Valero CEO Joe Gorder said during an earnings call
on Thursday. "We're having trouble keeping up with gasoline
inventory. So I think it will be here for an extended period."
The company said that it had to curtail its gasoline exports
in the second quarter to meet domestic demand.
U.S. motorists logged 275 billion vehicle miles in May, the
highest in a single month since 1990, according to the latest
data from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The May figures followed consecutive months of surprisingly
traffic volumes.
Marathon CEO Gary Heminger said the increased traffic has
pushed production volumes to 2007 levels. Heminger also noted
that gasoline and diesel exports are also enticing refiners to
run at high rates.
"We have continued to see very strong and very robust demand
on diesel into Latin America, Europe and South America, with
continued increases in the request for gasoline cargos,
I find both export products being very strong going into
the third quarter ... I think that underpins the strength of
refining going forward.
The cold weather will predictably stifle some driving,
hurting demand, the refiners said, but the drop-off might not be
as steep as previous years.
"We would see the seasonality as we get out of driving
season, and we would certainly expect some fall off in gasoline
demand," Gary Simmons, Valero Senior Vice President, said. "As
long as we see the lower prices, I think we expect the demand
response to continue to be good."
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw, additional reporting by Kristin
Hays in Houston; editing by Josephine Mason and David Gregorio)