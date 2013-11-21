NEW YORK Nov 21 U.S. gasoline futures surged by more than 2 percent on Thursday as an outage at the nation's largest refinery added to a cluster of refinery problems, fueling supply concerns as the United States enters into high-demand holiday driving season.

Activity at Motiva Enterprises' 88,000 barrel per day (bpd) gasoline-making unit decreased on Wednesday, energy intelligence group Genscape said. The 600,000 bpd refinery at Port Arthur, Texas, is the largest in the United States.

On Tuesday, a deadly explosion at Total's Antwerp refinery in Belgium kept its gasoline-making unit offline. The United States imported some 59,000 bpd of oil products, on average, from Belgium in August, according to U.S. government data, some 6,000 bpd of which were finished gasoline.

U.S. gasoline futures were up 2.11 percent, or close to 6 cents higher, at $2.7193 a gallon at 1:20 p.m. EST (1820 GMT), after trading as high as $2.7234. The December futures contract looked on track for its biggest one-day percentage gain in six weeks.

Two other U.S. refineries also dealt with maintenance and other issues as drivers were set to take to the road for the Thanksgiving holiday next Thursday.

Travel group AAA expects 38.9 million Americans to drive 50 miles (80 km) or more from their homes for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday period, from Wednesday, Nov. 27, to Sunday, Dec. 1.

"Demand is higher around holidays," said Stephen Schork, editor of the Schork Report in Villanova, Pennsylvania. "The market is looking forward now and projecting potential tightening."

Stocks of U.S. gasoline have been in decline for more than one month. In Europe, gasoline stocks declined 28.2 percent from last week to their lowest level since Oct. 25, 2012.

Data released on Wednesday that showed a large draw in U.S. oil product stocks helped fuel the rise in the gasoline price, analysts said.

"The draw in distillates was a major focus, and the fall in gasoline stocks helped," said Bill Baruch, senior market strategist at iitrader.com in Chicago.