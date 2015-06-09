UPDATE 7-Oil slips 1 pct as rising output faces weak demand worries

* Libya output highest since 2014 * Growth in China's manufacturing sector slows * U.S. drillers add oil rigs for 15th week * Oil supported by OPEC-led output cuts, possible extension (Updates to settlement, changes prices, adds detail) By David Gaffen NEW YORK, May 1 Oil slipped 1 percent on Monday as rising crude output on Libya and the United States countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut. Signs of slower-than-expected growt