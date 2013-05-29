SINGAPORE May 29 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has bought a gasoline cargo, its first this year, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) is seeking the motor fuel after a long absence, traders said on Wednesday.

Summer holiday demand coinciding with an unplanned shutdown of a crude unit operated by HPCL was causing a strain on supplies, they added.

BPCL bought 25,000 tonnes of 91-octane gasoline from Total for first-half June arrival at Kochi port, located in the west coast, at a premium of around $7 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

HPCL, on the other hand, is seeking a total of 70,000 tonnes of gasoline, or two cargoes, for June 15-18 arrival at Mundra, also in western India. The tender closes on June 3.

HPCL had on May 16 shut a 60,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude unit at its Visakhapatnam plant, located in the east coast, following a fire.

The state-owned refiner aims to restart the unit by the last week of June. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)