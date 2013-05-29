BRIEF-Ricoh India gets letter from Delhi police for closure of criminal complaint
* Receives letter from Delhi police for closure of criminal complaint
SINGAPORE May 29 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has bought a gasoline cargo, its first this year, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) is seeking the motor fuel after a long absence, traders said on Wednesday.
Summer holiday demand coinciding with an unplanned shutdown of a crude unit operated by HPCL was causing a strain on supplies, they added.
BPCL bought 25,000 tonnes of 91-octane gasoline from Total for first-half June arrival at Kochi port, located in the west coast, at a premium of around $7 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.
HPCL, on the other hand, is seeking a total of 70,000 tonnes of gasoline, or two cargoes, for June 15-18 arrival at Mundra, also in western India. The tender closes on June 3.
HPCL had on May 16 shut a 60,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude unit at its Visakhapatnam plant, located in the east coast, following a fire.
The state-owned refiner aims to restart the unit by the last week of June. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.39% 02.82% 03.53% (Apr 11) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% ----------------------------------------