SINGAPORE, July 1 India's HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) is seeking a total of 70,000 tonnes of gasoline for prompt delivery in a rare move as it could be looking to plug its supply shortfall following a recent outage, traders said on Tuesday.

HMEL, a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corp and steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, is seeking a 35,000-tonne cargo for July 3-10 arrival at Ennore and Vizag and another 35,000 tonnes for July 15-19 arrival at Mundra.

The tender, issued on June 26, closes on late Tuesday, Indian time.

The refiner's move to import gasoline could be linked to a mishap at its 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) Bathinda refinery where a fire had prompted it to shut a vacuum gas oil (VGO) unit more than a week ago.

VGO uses residue fuel as feedstock to produce mostly gasoline, a trader with refining knowledge said.