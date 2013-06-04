SINGAPORE, June 4 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd has bought a medium-range vessel size cargo in a rare move for mid-June arrival at Mundra following a refinery outage on May 16, traders said on Tuesday.

HPCL, which paid around $8 to $9 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a cost-and-freight basis for the cargo, was initially seeking two cargoes totalling 70,000 tonnes for June 15-18 arrival at Mundra port, located in western India.

It was unclear if it will continue sourcing for the remaining cargo but the move to import gasoline came shortly after it had shut a 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit at its Visakhapatnam (Vizag) plant.

The unit is expected to resume operations by the end of June.

HPCL was not the only refiner seeking gasoline.

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Indian Oil Corp were also in the market as refinery maintenance and outages in India coinciding with summer holiday demand have strained domestic supplies, traders said. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)