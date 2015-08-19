* Shift to petrol cars shrinks India's gasoline surplus
* India's gasoline demand to grow 17 pct in 2015
* Asia's average gasoline margins highest in over 5 years
By Nidhi Verma and Seng Li Peng
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, Aug 19 Strong Indian
imports of gasoline, boosted by a shift towards petrol car
sales, are expected to underpin Asian margins for the fuel at
least for the rest of the fiscal year to next March, industry
sources say.
India has surplus refining capacity, but there has been
maintenance at some plants and gasoline demand has risen after a
cut in diesel subsidies increased the attractiveness of petrol
cars.
Gasoline imports from April to June were the highest in more
than four years, official data showed.
As a result, Asia's average gasoline profit margin for
refiners, or the crack, in the first seven months of 2015
was$12.60 a barrel, the highest for the period since 2009, based
on Reuters data going back to the second half of 2008.
GL92-SIN-CRK.
"Gasoline imports are there as we are seeing a robust growth
in demand," said B. Ashok, chairman of Indian Oil Corp (IOC)
, the country's biggest refiner, which undertook
maintenance at its Koyali refinery from March to April.
In the first six months of the year, India's gasoline demand
grew 14.17 percent, official data showed, and trade sources
expect growth this year to reach 17 percent.
Although India still exports more gasoline than it buys, a
government source said state refiners would continue importing
at least until the end of this fiscal year to March 31 2016.
Higher domestic demand meant that total gasoline exports for
January-June 2015 fell about 5.2 percent to 7.2 million tonnes
or 337,400 barrels per day (bpd), while imports have spiked to
about 23,400 bpd from about 2,850 bpd.
For all of 2015, consultancy JBC Energy expects India's
gasoline surplus to fall to around 310,000 bpd and drop below
300,000 bpd in the next few years, versus 345,000 bpd in 2014.
IOC, the key importer of gasoline, has sought almost 700,000
tonnes for March-September delivery.
State refiners also buy gasoline and diesel from private
firms Reliance Industries and Essar Oil, but
since they charged more for coastal supplies an IOC source said
his firm had switched to imports.
Further tightening the market, has been a switch by some
north Indian states to less polluting Euro IV gasoline.
IOC's Panipat refinery is only able to meet 75 percent of
demand for Euro IV, the IOC source said.
India's strong gasoline demand comes as major consumers
Japan and Australia shut refining capacity and switch instead to
imports.
Overall demand is also growing.
ESAI Energy research agency expects global gasoline
consumption to grow by 50,000 bpd to 420,000 bpd this year.
(Editing by Henning Gloystein and Ed Davies)