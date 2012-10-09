SINGAPORE Oct 9 India's Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) is seeking 7,000 tonnes of reformate for Nov. 10-25 delivery to Haldia port through state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), traders said on Tuesday.

The 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery is 61.65 percent owned by BPCL and usually does not import oil products.

But this could be the third time this year it is seeking reformate imports through BPCL. It had imported a reformate cargo each around April and July, traders said.

They added that the plant is running normally. It had a fire around April but operations were restored around end May/early June.

The tender to buy the reformate will close on Oct. 16, with offers to stay valid until Oct. 18. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)