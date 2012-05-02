Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
SINGAPORE May 2 India's Reliance has sold 55,000 tonnes of gasoline for late May loading from Sikka at premiums of about $1.50-$1.60 a barrel to Singapore 92-octane quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, which traders said on Wednesday was considered high as supplies rise.
The cargo grade meets U.S. specifications, traders said, and the buyer could be an oil major.
"But the East-West gasoline arbitrage window is currently shut. So the cargo will likely be distributed within Asia," said a trader.
Demand for gasoline in Asia has been relatively healthy but supplies are increasing as refinery units owned by South Korea's GS Caltex and SK Energy and China's WEPEC have resumed operations following planned maintenance.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng)
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.