SINGAPORE, June 22 Indonesia's Pertamina has completed talks to buy 88-octane gasoline for third quarter delivery at a discount of about 80 cents to $1.00 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said on Friday.

The price was higher than what it had paid for the same grade for second-quarter delivery at a discount of around $1.60 a barrel on a FOB basis.

The total volumes for third quarter delivery were estimated at about 8.5 million barrels a month, similar to what it had asked for in its second-quarter contract. The volumes will be supplied by a pool of sellers.

But Pertamina has already indicated it needed around 8.7 million barrels of gasoline imports next month, down by about 3.3 percent from June.

It can buy the remaining cargoes it needs from the spot, or it may not necessarily buy all the 8.7 million barrels indicated eventually, traders said. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)