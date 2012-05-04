HOUSTON May 4 Gasoline fell 12 cents a gallon
in the Los Angeles spot market on expectations BP Plc's
225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point Refinery in Ferndale,
Washington, will restart by mid-May, traders said.
BP's Cherry Point Refinery has been shut since a February
fire on the plant's central crude distillation unit. A BP
spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations on Friday.
Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental
standards sold at 27 cents a gallon on top of June NYMEX RBOB
gasoline on Friday in the Los Angeles market, down from the last
trade on Thursday at 39 cents a gallon over the NYMEX.