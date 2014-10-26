NEW YORK Oct 26 The average price of U.S.
retail gasoline dropped 18 cents in the past two weeks to the
lowest level in nearly four years, driven by a steep drop in oil
prices, according to the latest Lundberg survey released on
Sunday.
Prices fell 18 cents to an average of $3.08 per gallon for
regular grade gasoline, according to the fortnightly survey
conducted on Oct. 24, the lowest price since Dec. 2010.
The fall mirrors a drop in crude oil prices that have been
pressured by ample global supplies and weak demand over the past
four months.
"The overwhelming reason why gasoline prices are down is
that crude oil prices have fallen," said survey publisher Trilby
Lundberg.
The gasoline price is down from a 2014 peak of $3.72 hit in
May and is 29 cents lower than the same period a year ago, she
said.
The highest price in the country was recorded in San
Francisco at $3.45 per gallon, with the lowest price in Memphis
at $2.73.
(Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Nick Zieminski)