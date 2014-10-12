By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 12 The average price of a gallon
of gasoline in the United States dropped 12 cents in the past
three weeks to its lowest point in nearly a year, driven by the
latest round of falling oil prices, according to the Lundberg
survey released on Sunday.
Prices fell to an average of $3.26 per gallon for regular
grade gasoline, according to the survey conducted on Oct. 10.
Prices have fallen for the past 16 weeks, survey publisher
Trilby Lundberg said.
The price of a gallon is nearly 13 cents below what it was a
year ago and is at its lowest point since Nov. 22, she added.
The price peaked on May 2 and is down 46.5 cents since then.
Crude oil prices have fallen over the past several months to
near four-year lows, pressured by ample supply and concerns
about the strength of the global economy.
That has translated into buying discounts for refiners,
which have in turn slashed their wholesale gasoline prices,
Lundberg said.
"These have been deep and fast wholesale gasoline price cuts
and retailers have yet to pass the entire price cut through,"
she said. "We can expect another several cents at the pump in
the next few days," she said, adding that would change if oil
prices were to suddenly rise.
The San Francisco Bay Area had the highest price within the
survey area, at $3.66 per gallon for regular, while the lowest
price was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where regular grade cost $2.93 per
gallon.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)