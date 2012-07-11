SINGAPORE, July 11 Pakistan State Oil is seeking
a total of 1.06 million tonnes of gasoline and fuel oil for
August to October arrival at the port of Karachi in a tender
closing on July 24, the company said on its website.
For gasoline, PSO is seeking one cargo for August, four for
September and two for October, all of which come to 245,000
tonnes.
Pakistan imported an average of 110,000 tonnes of 87-octane
gasoline a month between January and July this year.
It recently bought another 35,000 tonnes of gasoline for
mid-July to August arrival from Glencore at premiums of close to
$128 a tonne to Middle East naphtha quotes.
This was down from a record-high premium of $249.40 a tonne
it paid to Vitol for a mid-June cargo.
As for fuel oil, it is seeking eight 65,000-tonne cargoes of
high sulphur grade of 180 centistoke for the three-month period
and three 55,000-tonne of low sulphur grade of 170 centistoke
for September to October.
It has an outstanding tender to import 2 million tonnes for
a 12-month period, likely to begin in August.
Table: Tender details; cargo size in tonnes
Products Quantity Cargo Size Arrival Dates
HSFO 8 65,000 16 Aug to 31 Oct Firm
HSFO 2 65,000 Sept to Oct 2012 Optional
LSFO 2 55,000 Sept to Oct 2012 Firm
LSFO 1 55,000 October'2012
Optional
Gasoline 1 35,000 August'2012 Firm
Gasoline 4 35,000 September'2012 Firm
Gasoline 2 35,000 October'2012 Optional
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Lee Yen Nee)