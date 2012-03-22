* EPA mulls waiving gasoline requirement to ease supply
* Pennsylvania has not officially asked for waiver
* Penn Gov. Corbett may ask for waiver in summer
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK March 22 The Environmental
Protection Agency is mulling waiving clean gasoline requirements
in western Pennsylvania to help ease a potential fuel shortage
caused by the closure of two area refineries, an agency source
said on Thursday.
The agency is working with Pennsylvania and the Department
of Energy on potential waivers if they are needed and if the
state asks for them, the source said.
Pennsylvania has not yet officially asked for the waiver.
But Gov. Tom Corbett may do so in the summer, according to a
letter from the state's Department of Environmental Protection
head Michael Krancer to the EPA and obtained by Reuters. The
letter was dated March 20.
The EPA has discussed with state regulators allowing the use
of reformulated gasoline, or RFG, in western Pennsylvania in
place of low Reid Vapor Pressure gasoline, which is in short
supply after the closure of two of three Philadelphia-area
refineries area last year, the letter showed.
"Our flexibility to use low RVP gasoline and/or RFG will go
a long way ... and would serve the best interests of the
citizens of western Pennsylvania," said Krancer's letter.
On Friday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania asked the
EPA to consider granting a temporary waiver for Pennsylvania for
summer blend gasoline requirements, which would ease supply
constraints and moderate sky rocketing retail gasoline prices.
A bill requesting a permanent change in gasoline
specifications for the Pittsburgh area, which will be hard hit
by the refinery closures during the peak gasoline driving
season, has passed the Pennsylvania State Senate. It is awaiting
a vote in the state House of Representatives before it can be
put to a vote to make it law. There is no time frame for the
House's vote.
(Reporting By Timothy Gardner and Janet McGurty; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)