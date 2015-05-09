(Corrects typo in "they" in second to last paraphraph)
SAN FRANCISCO May 8 A 52-day labor strike that
led to a shutdown at Tesoro Corp's refinery in Martinez,
California, helped boost the company's bottom line last quarter,
the company's chief executive said on Friday, prompting cries
that the state's gasoline market needs to be reformed.
"There's no question that during the first quarter with what
happened to Tesoro as a result of the disruption at the Martinez
refinery because of the labor disruption and then with other
operating and planned maintenance things across the whole
system, it was very supportive to the margin environment there,"
CEO Gregory Goff said during a call with investors.
The 166,000 barrel-per-day Golden Eagle refinery, which is
located in the San Francisco Bay Area, was undergoing
maintenance when the United Steelworkers union called for a work
stoppage at the plant as part of a national labor dispute that
was resolved in March.
California wholesale gasoline prices rose at their quickest
week-on-week rate ever in February when Exxon Mobil's
refinery in Torrance, California, was rocked by an explosion and
fire, further constraining supply to the market.
Jamie Court, president of Consumer Watchdog, said the
comments show that the California market is not working for the
average driver. He said Tesoro's profit per barrel in the first
quarter jumped by 20 cents, amounting to California profits of
$119 million for Tesoro.
"California's oil refiners are the only industry in America
that make a fortune when their factories break down," Court
said.
Tesoro spokeswoman Tina Barbee said the decision to stop
production at Golden Eagle during the strike was a safety
precaution since the refinery was undergoing maintenance when
the strike was called.
She said that there are many factors that impact margins on
the West Coast.
Also on Friday, California state Senator Ben Hueso, chair of
the energy committee, and Senator Jim Beall, chair of the
transportation committee, sent a letter to seven oil company
CEOs, including Goff, asking questions about the state's
gasoline market.
They asked for the amount of gasoline and diesel kept in
reserve at each refinery, how it is decided when to schedule
refinery maintenance, and why retail gasoline prices increase
when their competitors experience a refinery outage.
In addition to Tesoro, the letter was sent to the CEOs of
Shell, Alon, Phillips 66, Valero, Exxon Mobil and Chevron.
