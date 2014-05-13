May 12 Gasoline was spilled at a pipeline pumping station in western South Carolina owned by Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The report said the company did not say how much gasoline was released, but said the spill is contained within the Plantation Pipe Line Co facility in Anderson, South Carolina.

Kinder Morgan was not immediately available for comment and the current operational status of the line is unknown.

Kinder Morgan owns 51 percent of Plantation Pipe Line Co and operates the system, which delivers about 600,000 barrels per day of gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and biodiesel through its 4,989 km pipeline network which originates in Louisiana and ends in the Washington, D.C. area, according to the company's website. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Chang)