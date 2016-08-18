HOUSTON Aug 18 Swiss commodity trader Vitol SA
criticized Exxon Mobil Corp this week for
failing to be transparent about maintenance at its Los Angeles
refinery following a February 2015 blast, which contributed to
tighter gasoline supplies and higher prices.
Speaking before a committee of the California Energy
Commission on Tuesday, Brad Lucas, a West Coast trader for
Vitol, said that lack of information from Exxon made it
difficult to time cargo deliveries into the West Coast market.
The explosion at Exxon Mobil's 149,500 barrel-per-day
Torrance refinery, which provides about 10 percent of
California's gasoline supply, knocked a gasoline-producing unit
offline for more than a year.
The higher prices created an incentive for traders to import
fuel into California, but only if they could gauge when prices
might fall after a refinery restart.
Lucas said at the meeting that Exxon kept promising that the
Torrance refinery would come back online "next month," but that
it never seemed to happen. "In my opinion, there was a lack of
transparency with what was going on with Torrance," he said.
"Basically, the lack of transparency kept cargoes at bay."
The meeting by the Commission's Petroleum Market Advisory
Committee was to discuss gasoline price volatility and policy
alternatives to mitigate price spikes.
Exxon in an emailed statement on Thursday rejected Vitol's
claims, saying it operated responsibly and in strict compliance
with all laws.
PBF Energy acquired the Torrance facility from Exxon
on July 1.
Vitol's comments came after California Attorney General
Kamala Harris issued subpoenas to refiners in the state in May
as part of a probe into whether they manipulated gasoline prices
since 2014.
California's gasoline prices are among the highest in the
continental United States, in part due to special blending
requirements mandated by the state, and because it imports much
of the crude oil it refines.
In July 2015, refinery outages and tightened supplies pushed
Los Angeles wholesale CARBOB gasoline prices to record levels of
more than a $1.30 a gallon premium to the U.S. RBOB futures
contract.
Kinder Morgan, which operates pipelines and terminals, also
spoke at the hearing.
(Editing by Terry Wade and Matthew Lewis)