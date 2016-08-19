(Refiles to fix typos in paragraphs 7 and 8)
By Liz Hampton
HOUSTON Aug 19 Exxon Mobil has defended
its handling of an outage at its Los Angeles refinery following
a blast in February 2015 after a prominent trading company told
a state commission that the process had lacked transparency.
Speaking before a committee of the California Energy
Commission on Tuesday, Brad Lucas, a West Coast trader for Vitol
, said that lack of information about the restart of
the refinery made it difficult to time cargo deliveries into the
West Coast market.
Lucas said at the meeting that "In my opinion, there was a
lack of transparency with what was going on with Torrance."
He said Exxon kept saying the Torrance refinery would come
back online "next month".
The explosion at Exxon Mobil's 149,500 barrel-per-day
Torrance refinery, which provides about 10 percent of
California's gasoline supply, knocked a gasoline-producing unit
offline for more than a year.
The higher prices created an incentive for traders to import
fuel into California, but only if they could gauge when prices
might fall after a refinery restart.
"ExxonMobil is committed to the highest standards of
business conduct and rejects these allegations," ExxonMobil said
in an emailed statement on Thursday. "We have operated
responsibly and in strict compliance with all laws."
Vitol said in a statement on Friday "there was a lack of
clarity regarding the restart date for the refinery," but added
that it had "never suggested the lack of clarity was the
responsibility of ExxonMobil, nor that ExxonMobil mislead (stet)
the market."
The meeting by the Commission's Petroleum Market Advisory
Committee was to discuss gasoline price volatility and policy
alternatives to mitigate price spikes.
PBF Energy acquired the Torrance facility from Exxon
on July 1.
California Attorney General Kamala Harris issued subpoenas
to refiners in the state in May as part of a probe into whether
they manipulated gasoline prices since 2014.
In July 2015, refinery outages and tightened supplies pushed
Los Angeles wholesale CARBOB gasoline prices to record levels of
more than a $1.30 a gallon premium to the U.S. RBOB futures
contract.
Kinder Morgan, which operates pipelines and terminals, also
spoke at the hearing.
(Editing by Terry Wade and Matthew Lewis)