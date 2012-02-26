Feb 26 The average U.S. price of gasoline
jumped 18 cents a gallon in the past two weeks due to rising
costs of crude oil and related concerns about tensions in the
Middle East, although supplies of fuel remained plentiful in
most of the country, according to the nationwide Lundberg
Survey.
The national average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline
rose to $3.69 on Feb. 24, according to the nationwide survey of
gasoline stations in the continental United States.
The sting to drivers' pocketbooks follows a rise of almost
12 cents per gallon seen in the previous survey, which covered
the two weeks that ended Feb. 10.
"Fears about a possible hit to oil supplies from the Middle
East are causing turmoil and confusion," survey editor Trilby
Lundberg said in an interview.
Concerns center largely around Iran's nuclear program and
the possibility that Iran could block shipping in the Strait of
Hormuz if the nation's nuclear facilities were attacked by
Israel, she said.
The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose $11.10
per barrel in the past two weeks to $109.77 on Friday, she said,
fueled by those concerns as well as a weakening of some
national currencies that spurred some investors toward crude
oil.
"If these (Mideast) fears become more fervent, on either a
real or a perceived basis, then crude oil prices could jump
again," and prod gasoline prices higher, she said.
In any case, Lundberg said U.S. gasoline prices will likely
rise at least a few cents per gallon in coming weeks because
earlier increases in the cost of crude had not yet fully reached
the pump.
At $4.24 a gallon, San Diego had the highest average price
for regular unleaded gasoline on Feb. 24, while the lowest price
was $3.07 a gallon in Denver.
(Reporting By Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Diane Craft)