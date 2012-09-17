SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Taiwan's CPC Corp aims to
start up a new 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) gasoline-making unit
at its Talin refinery in end October after a few rounds of
delays, traders said on Monday.
The government-owned refinery initially expected to start
the unit in July, but the plan was postponed a few times.
"The target now is to start the unit in end-October. But
this timing is also not definite. CPC had encountered some
mechanical issues when they were doing a test-run of the unit
recently," a trader said.
The extended delay has caused CPC to lose out on cashing in
on the recent strong gasoline prices caused by peak demand in
Indonesia and a near two-week shutdown of Vietnam's only
refinery in early August. The 135,000 bpd Dung Quat refinery
restarted operations in mid-August.
CPC is also aiming to restart a 30,000 bpd residue
desulphurizer unit at the Talin refinery around end of next
month after maintenance work at the unit triggered an explosion.
earlier.
In addition to the 300,000-bpd refinery in Talin, CPC
operates a 220,000-bpd facility in Kaohsiung and a 200,000-bpd
plant in Taoyuan.
