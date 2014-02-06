SINGAPORE Feb 6 Thailand is importing 30,000
tonnes of spot gasoline for February in an unusual move as Star
Petroleum Refinery Pcl (SPRC) is preparing to shut its plant for
maintenance next week, trading and industry sources said on
Thursday.
Industry sources added that European trading house Trafigura
has done the deal for the cargo to be lifted around Feb. 8 from
Singapore with PTT, which has a trading office in Singapore.
Price details were not available.
Traders said there will likely be more fresh demand from
Thailand but the volumes may be small and not sufficient to
boost sentiment for now due to ample supplies.
Singapore onshore light distillates stocks, for instance,
were at a four-week high of 12.553 million barrels in the week
to Feb. 5, official data showed.
Star Petroleum, a joint venture between Chevron Corp
and PTT Pcl is to shut its 155,000 barrels per day
(bpd) refinery in Map Ta Phut for a 40-day maintenance starting
in the week of Feb. 10.