SINGAPORE Aug 14 A Western trader is moving at least one gasoline cargo from North Asia to the U.S. West Coast (USWC) to plug a supply gap after a fire shut down the crude distillation unit at Chevron's Richmond, California refinery, three traders said on Tuesday.

The refinery is California's second-largest.

It is currently uneconomical to move Asian barrels to the USWC as supplies are tight, but traders said this reduction in Asian supplies should ease in a few days after a plant that was shut down in Vietnam resumes operations.