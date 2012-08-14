SINGAPORE Aug 14 A Western trader is moving at
least one gasoline cargo from North Asia to the U.S. West Coast
(USWC) to plug a supply gap after a fire shut down the crude
distillation unit at Chevron's Richmond, California refinery,
three traders said on Tuesday.
The refinery is California's second-largest.
It is currently uneconomical to move Asian barrels to the
USWC as supplies are tight, but traders said this reduction in
Asian supplies should ease in a few days after a plant that was
shut down in Vietnam resumes operations.